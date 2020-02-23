Powering Breakthroughs, Every Day

Scale prototyping and production with affordable, industrial-quality SLA and SLS 3D printers

COVID-19

Formlabs Response to COVID-19

Production

Introducing Factory Solutions
VIDEO GUIDE

How to Choose a 3D Printing Technology

Compare 3D printing technologies based on popular buying considerations like speed, applications, and cost.

Formlabs is expanding access to digital fabrication at every stage of production.

 

See how Formlabs is impacting your industry: 

Engineering & Product Design
Manufacturing
Dental
Jewelry
Research & Education
Entertainment & Modelmaking
Healthcare
Audiology

 

 

 

 

 

Form 3

The Industry-Leading Desktop 3D Printer, Powered By Low Force Stereolithography

Form 3L

The First Affordable Large Format Resin 3D Printer

Material Selector

Find the Right Material for Your Application

Our interactive material wizard helps you make the right material decisions based on your application and the properties you care the most about from our growing library of resins.

Powering Design and Production At: